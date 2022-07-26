Priority Clemson defensive lineman target sets commitment date

Clemson could add another massive defensive line recruit to its 2023 class next week.

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he will be announcing his commitment on August 1 at 6 p.m. CDT at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala.

He will choose between his four finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne is the No. 17 defensive line prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior in 2021, he recorded 60 total tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and nine pass breakups.

Osborne last visited Clemson on June 3 and has since visited the other three finalists.

If he does commit to Clemson, he would be the sixth defensive lineman commit alongside four-star Vic Burley, four-star Stephiylan Green, four-star AJ Hoffler, four-star David Ojiegbe and five-star Peter Woods.

While Osborne’s interest in Clemson is significant, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Alabama over a 90 percent chance to land him. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also recently crystal balled Osborne to the Crimson Tide.

I will be committing AUGUST 1st, 6pm @ Hewitt Trussville High School on CBS SPORTS HQ! Everyone is invited!!! pic.twitter.com/DgsLiX9Ao8 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) July 25, 2022

