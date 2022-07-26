Priority Clemson defensive lineman target sets commitment date

Justin Robertson
·1 min read

Clemson could add another massive defensive line recruit to its 2023 class next week.

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he will be announcing his commitment on August 1 at 6 p.m. CDT at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala.

He will choose between his four finalists: Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osborne is the No. 17 defensive line prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior in 2021, he recorded 60 total tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and nine pass breakups.

Osborne last visited Clemson on June 3 and has since visited the other three finalists.

If he does commit to Clemson, he would be the sixth defensive lineman commit alongside four-star Vic Burley, four-star Stephiylan Green, four-star AJ Hoffler, four-star David Ojiegbe and five-star Peter Woods.

While Osborne’s interest in Clemson is significant, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Alabama over a 90 percent chance to land him. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong also recently crystal balled Osborne to the Crimson Tide.

List

The top 25 2023 recruiting classes in college football so far

Recommended Stories