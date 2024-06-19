Priority 2026 QB target Jaden O’Neal names top 10, commitment expected in July

Over the last few months, Oklahoma has entrenched itself in building the foundation for its 2026 Recruiting Class. They are right in the thick of finishing their 2025 recruiting class, but by December, things should be signed, sealed, and delivered in that respect.

This summer, along with their efforts for 2025, Oklahoma has offered 2026 players left and right and has hosted many of them during Brent Venables Football Camp.

The Sooners are set at QB for the next few years, we’d venture to say. The Sooners expect Jackson Arnold for at least the next two years, and they have Michael Hawkins and Brendan Zurbrugg behind him. In the 2025 class, four-star field general Kevin Sperry is already committed. With that depth already, the Sooners can focus even further, bringing us to 2026.

On the radar for 2026, one name stands out above the crop for the Sooners: Jaden O'Neal. The Sooners have an overwhelming amount of love from the recruiting industry to land the talented passer out of California, and right now, it’s hard to see the recruitment not ultimately ending up in the Sooners’ favor.

Predictions from On3, 247Sports, and Rivals all favor the Sooners, with the most recent coming from Sooners Illustrated and 247Sports’ Collin Kennedy and James Jackson.

On Wednesday, O’Neal updated the world on his recruitment by announcing his top ten schools.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Jaden O’Neal (2026) is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’3 215 QB from Long Beach, CA is ranked as the No. 6 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/q4piYdagi4 pic.twitter.com/zQPTJWGfuU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2024

Colorado, Auburn, Washington, FSU, Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Arizona State, and Oregon join the Sooners in fighting for O’Neal’s commitment.

O’Neal has visited and camped with the Sooners this summer, as well as many of the other schools in his top ten. He competed at their camps as well. He has a competitive drive that should be admired.

His recruitment could be coming to a close before the end of the summer as he told Marshall Levenson of Rivals that he was eyeing a “late July, early August” commitment date.

2026 QB Jaden O'Neal was at Oklahoma yesterday for a camp and visit. The top-100 talent said he is eyeing a 'late July, early August' commitment. With roughly six weeks to go and some more visits ahead, there is a clear leader. More from O'Neal: https://t.co/jjMgJmfsHC pic.twitter.com/p3fbuJlr38 — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallRivals) June 14, 2024

Oklahoma is in a prime spot in every possible way, but closing is the key. Seth Litrell has been around the recruiting block a few times, and this would be his first quarterback recruit since becoming Oklahoma’s play-caller and co-offensive coordinator. If he could close the deal, Littrell would start his tenure off with a massive win.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire