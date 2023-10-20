Prioritizing safety, SJCC football shifts to Northern 8 Conference

St. Joseph Central Catholic will compete in the Northern 8 Football Conference.

"After careful consideration and consulting with our players, coaches, board of education, athletic boosterclub and parents, we believe it is in our best interest to move to 8-man football next season," athletic director Gary Geller said.

"We believe this change will bring many benefits to our students and will provide an opportunity for athletes,cheerleaders and our band to participate. We prioritize the well-being of our athletes and believe thischange will contribute to their safety.

"We also feel this will provide competitive opportunities for our team against similarly sized schools."

SJCC joins Danbury in the Northern 8. They're among the smallest enrollment schools in the state, which leads to limited roster depth.

The Crimson Streaks had 22 on the roster to start the season, including seven freshmen.

“Safety is always our top priority," principal Loretta Coil said. "Transitioning to 8-man football provides us with an opportunity to allow the boys to continue playing the game they love while also minimizing the risks of injury."

Eight-man football is played in several states and increasing popularity in Ohio.

The rules of the game are the same on a smaller field.

There are two fewer linemen for each team and one less back or receiver.

Traditional SJCC rival St. Mary Central Catholic plays in the Northern 8.

The Ohio Football Coaches Association sponsors a state playoff for eight-man football. SJCC anticipates the OHSAA will do so in the future.

“Football remains football; players still have to block, tackle and pay the price for success on the field, 8-man football is no different in this regard," Crimson Streaks coach Jason Wehring said. "We as a program are very excited for the challenge that lies ahead and look forward to representing SJCC with pride.”

Overall, SJCC offers 18 varsity sports for students-athletes and remains in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division for all other programs.

“We want to support our athletes in the best way possible to play competitively and enjoy the sport offootball," SJCC athletic booster club president Chris Hirt said. "We hope our community supports the team as we transition to this format."

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: SJCC joins familiar SMCC, Danbury in Northern 8 Football Conference