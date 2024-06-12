Prioritizing culture, Mitchell's Cory Aadland garners state honors for AD work

Jun. 12—MITCHELL — During his eight years as activities director for the Mitchell School District, Cory Aadland has focused on numerous improvements and had a hand in countless projects.

But the underlying motivation has remained constant: Aadland wants to provide the best for people, especially the students, coaches and staff of the district.

For his dedication to the betterment of the Mitchell School District, Aadland earned distinction as South Dakota's recipient of the 2024 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association State Award of Merit. Aadland received the award during the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association state conference in March.

"You do things because you're trying to make an impact and provide opportunities for kids," Aadland said. "But, certainly, it feels good for people to recognize that, and it's a great honor."

Each year, the NIAAA presents the award to a member "who demonstrates outstanding leadership and meritorious service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic administration," according to the award description. Selections are made by each state athletic administrator association.

South Dakota's list of past recipients published on the NIAAA's website dates back to 1988. Since then, Aadland is the first Mitchell athletic administrator to receive the State Award of Merit.

Early in his tenure as Mitchell activities director, Aadland was involved with Joe Quintal Field receiving upgrades and a turf playing surface. More recently, he advocated for the immediate addition of athletic facilities to the new Mitchell High School building set to be completed next year. Mitchell hired its first strength and conditioning coach under Aadland's purview. Away from competition, he created a student-athlete leadership program at MHS.

"When I first started, I had a big focus on things. The focus has really turned into the people," Aadland said. "It's not so much about developing things and providing things. It's about developing the people. I think about some of the behind-the-scenes, day-to-day, structural-type things that people don't really see that kind of allow our coaches to do what they need to do and provide those opportunities for our kids."

But Aadland's reach also extends to the state and national levels.

As a member of the SDIAAA, Aadland is on the executive committee and serves as the secretary for the organization's first strategic plan. Elsewhere, Aadland has served as the president of the Eastern South Dakota Conference for two years, with his term ending later this year. He also sits on the South Dakota High School Activities Association tennis advisory committee.

At both the state and national levels, Aadland is involved with several programs for leadership and professional development. In December, Aadland will join the NIAAA board of directors as the representative for Section 5, a region that includes South Dakota. In doing so, Aadland will be the third South Dakotan to serve on the NIAAA board of directors.

"When I first got this job, I didn't really know what opportunities there were. I just kind of jumped into things to try to make myself better and to be able to just prepare myself," Aadland said of the role. "It's an opportunity to give back to our state association and to our national organization, because I've taken so much from (those groups). I've learned so much and I feel like I'm so much better because of it."

Moving forward, Aadland's big-picture focus remains on how to further the Mitchell School District by instilling a culture that he's proud to lead.

"I think the priority is continuing to build and develop culture," Aadland said. "Culture is one of those things that there's no end to it. It's a constant work in process with no finish line. As soon as you're successful, that's not done; that's the easy part. Maintaining those levels is the challenge, so an expansion of that good culture, that's we're looking for."