Prioritizing Cowboys’ positional needs entering 2023 draft

It’s important to find not only the holes on a team roster for this season, but also the areas in which they need depth and how contracts look at positions for the future. Teams structure their draft by those means most of the time.

Here is a look at those needs for the Cowboys.

Could use a starter

Left Guard

The listed starter at left guard is still Tyler Smith. If that was the case, then this wouldn’t be an issue, but Tyler Smith is the Cowboys left tackle and that leaves an enormous hole in the offensive line. Matt Farniok is a depth guy at guard and center, and Chuma Edoga was brought in as a free agent, but he seems to be more of a versatile back up to play anywhere in an emergency.

Dallas has been tied to Steve Avila from TCU quite often, but O’Cyrus Torrence, Darnell Wright, Cody Mauch, or Matthew Bergeron could all improve the position right away.

Tight End

The fanbase, and the team both like fourth round pick Jake Ferguson and undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot, but ideally they can be role players who play in specific sets around a really good starter, allowing them to develop. There aren’t many tight ends in this class who would be immediate starters over Ferguson or Hendershot.

Michael Mayer has been heavily connected to the Cowboys. Mel Kiper Jr. and Dane Brugler, both of whom correctly predicted Tyler Smith to Dallas last year, mocked Michael Mayer to the Dallas. While not the dynamic player most want at the tight end position in todays game, he immediately improves your starting tight end in every way.

Dalton Kincaid, Luke Musgrave, or Sam LaPorta could be a new type of tight end for the team that is a pass catcher first, and not as much of an in-line player. Then there is the potential of Darnell Washington, who blocks like an offensive lineman, but has the athletic testing to be an elite pass catching tight end.

Upgradable positions

Defensive Tackle

The re-signing of Jonathan Hankins helps this unit tremendously. Pairing him with Osa Odighizuwa, who the team is hoping takes another jump in his third season, is a nice starting unit. Behind those two are when the questions begin. The team can’t count on Neville Gallimore or Quinton Bohanna.

Isaac Alarcon was moved from offensive line to defensive line, but he has only had snaps there on the practice squad thus far. Chauncey Golston was a defensive end Dan Quinn moved inside to defensive tackle and he has performed extremely well but is still a rotational back up.

It is unlikely Jalen Carter falls, but Dallas has other options. Calijah Kancey, or Adetomiwa Adebawore could be selected to upgrade the interior pass rush, or if the team wants to get younger at one-technique they could look to Mazi Smith, Keeanu Benton, or Siaki Ika.

Running Back

Dallas has one of the most efficient running backs in the league in Tony Pollard as the starter, but he has always been part of a two-back system. Now that could be even more prevalent with the injury that ended his season in San Francisco.

There isn’t a known option behind Pollard currently. It’s possible Malik Davis or Rico Dowdle step forward and take advantage of their opportunity. Ronald Jones is only 25, and the veteran running back could have a resurgence as well. That isn’t anything the team can count on and they will likely use a pick on a rusher this weekend.

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs could be options at pick No. 26. From there the team should have options every time they are on the clock. Kendre Miller and Roschon Johnson have both been connected to the Cowboys already and it’s very likely Dallas improves their running back room in the draft this year.

Linebacker

Leighton Vander Esch was re-signed to a two-year deal, but he is always an injury concern. Damone Clark had a terrific rookie season, and has plenty of potential, but Jabril Cox hasn’t shown any consistency besides being on the special team unit. Devin Harper and Malik Jefferson are complete unknowns.

Dallas could do what they did last year and try to bring in a post-draft veteran to bolster the position, but linebacker might be a consideration early with Drew Sanders or Trenton Simpson. If the team goes elsewhere early, names like DeMarvion Overshown and Dorian Williams have been connected to the Cowboys in the later rounds.

Future Needs

Cornerback

This unit might look stacked currently with the trade for Stephon Gilmore, but he is only on a one-year deal. Former All-Pro Trevon Diggs is going to be looking for a record-setting deal after the season, and there is no certainty that Dallas will pay up. Jourdan Lewis and Israel Mukuamu are on the last year of their deal as well and the team has gotten next to nothing on defense from Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

It is very possible the Cowboys take a corner as early as the first round, looking ahead to replace Stephon Gilmore, or even for an eventual split with Diggs. Even if the team sees Diggs and last season’s stand out rookie, DaRon Bland, as the future of the position, they could look to improve the depth of the defensive back room and get a corner to get some experience going into 2024.

Safety

Safety is completely solidified for 2023. The team brought back free agent Donovan Wilson and still have Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker for another year. Depth seems strong as well with Mukuamu available for either DB position, along with Tyler Coyle and Markquese Bell showing promise in their limited snaps.

In 2023 though the team has Wilson, Coyle, and Bell under contract and that is it. The draft isn’t very deep at the position but a couple options to groom behind Jayron Kearse are Antonio Johnson, JL Skinner, and Marte Mapu.

Edge

Another position that looks stacked for the 2023 season is edge. Micah Parsons is a stud, Demarcus Lawrence is an excellent counterpart, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler combined for 14.5 sacks as backups, and Sam Williams had an awesome rookie season with four sacks and ten tackles for a loss.

Going forward Armstrong and Fowler Jr. are on one-year deals.

Dallas has been connected to Will McDonald in the first round, but behind that it has been mostly linebackers with some pass rush potential like Drew Sanders or DeMarvion Overshown.

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire