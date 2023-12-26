Princeton's Dom Collins is Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year

Dec. 26—PRINCETON — Throughout the 2023 high school football season, Princeton head football coach Keith Taylor kept saying it. Not because it was something he hoped might be true. But because he was convinced that it was true.

"Dom Collins is the best high school football player in West Virginia," Taylor repeatedly asserted to whomever was listening.

Collins' feet are quick as lightning. His hands as deft as a pickpocket's. And his strength, endurance and durability vastly exceed what many might conventionally expect of his 5-foot-10, 160 pound frame.

When it comes to absolutes, there's always a tiny bit of wiggle room for doubt. But the tolerances of truth are tight enough to put this one to rest for good and all. Taylor was vindicated by statewide consensus among sports writers who named Collins a recipient of the Moss Award — given by the WVSWA to the state's best high school pass catcher — and the Kennedy Award — given to the state's best overall football player. Also by the West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown, whose football program offered offered a full scholarship to the state's No. 1 overall prospect on Dec. 17.

Obviously, Collins is the perfect choice for the 2023 All-Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Player of the Year.

"People still don't believe that he can do it. He's been proving people wrong since he was a little kid. There's not a doubt in my mind that he's going to prove people wrong as he goes to WVU ... I think he's going to get in there and work hard like he's always done," said Taylor.

Collins caught 83 passes for 1,901 yards and 27 touchdowns as a receiver. He was a standout playmaker for Princeton on defense and special teams as well as on offense. His 36 total touchdowns are a new Tigers program record as are all of his single-season receiving numbers. His 27 touchdown receptions tied the single-season statewide record as well.

"This is just a testament that shows you ... no matter what happens. No matter what goes through your career. If you're out there, they'll find you. Even in a small town like Princeton, West Virginia. He's getting a full scholarship offer and that's what he deserves. He's the best player that's ever come through Princeton Senior High School and he's the best player in the state of West Virginia," Taylor said.

"His growth and his leadership ability and the kind of kid that he's become is what I'm most impressed with. He's a man. He was always an incredible football player, but his growth and his leadership is what I'm most impressed with," said Taylor.

Taylor himself demonstrated considerable professional growth and leadership this season — which is why he is a shoo-in for 2023 Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Coach of the Year.

The longtime Tigers assistant coach took the program reins from his former boss and mentor Chris Pedigo and in his first season as head football coach, led the Tigers to a 12-2 finish and the program's first appearance in a West Virginia state championship football game. The dream ended in a 57-13 loss to Martinburg — the Class AAAA juggernaut that claimed its 10th state.

"It just showed us where we've got to go to get to the top of the food chain. It was good for our guys to get a chance and see what Wheeling was like and what a Big-Time Class AAAA football team is all about," said Taylor, whose football program has since been dropped down to Class AAA status by the WVSSAC — along with Bridgeport, Greenbrier East, Brooke, Ripley, Lincoln County and Hampshire.

"Our kids that come back ... they understand what they have to do to get to where they need to go to," said Taylor.

Other Coach of the Year Candidates this season included Graham head coach Tony Palmer, James Monroe head coach John Mustain, Montcalm head coach Adam Havens, Narrows head coach Kelly Low, Tazewell head coach J'me Harris and longtime Bluefield assistant coach Fritz Simon.

Joining Collins on the All-Daily Telegraph offense is Tigers teammate Chance Barker at quarterback, along with Marquel Lowe at running back and Eli Campbell in the offensive line. Campbell (DL), Lowe (LB) and Collins (DB) are also defensive selections, along with Mikey Digiacomo, who was named All-Daily Telegraph punter.

Other All-Daily Telegraph offensive selections include Graham's Ty'Drez Clements (RB), Chris Edwards (WR), Kaden Rotenberry (OL) and Omarri Hill (OL) with Dylan Nash named as placekicker. Hill (DL) and Edwards (DB) were also defensive selections, along with teammates Daniel Jennings (DL), Yubrenal Isabelle (LB), Myles Rayley (LB) and Jamel Floyd (DB). Bluefield's RJ Hairston rounded out the picks at receiver. Offensive line selections include James Monroe's Brady Baker and Jacob Hal. Tazewell's Logan McDonald is the kick receiver Narrows' Kolier Pruett (UT) is whatever you need him to be.

Other All-Daily Telegraph defensive selections include Tazewell's Jashon Taylor (DL) and Kaizon Taylor (LB), Montcalm's Trevor Kennett (DB) and James Monroe's Cooper Ridgeway (UT) and Chaz Boggs (PR).

2023 All-Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Football Team

Player of the Year

Dominick Collins, Princeton

Coach of the Year

Keith Taylor, Princeton

OFFENSE

QB — Chance Barker, Princeton

RB— Ty'Drez Clements, Graham

RB— Marquel Lowe, Princeton

WR— Dom Collins, Princeton

WR — Chris Edwards, Graham

WR — RJ Hairston, Bluefield

UT — Kolier Pruett, Narrows

OL— Brady Baker, James Monroe

OL— Kaden Rotenberry, Graham

OL — Jacob Hall, James Monroe

OL — Omarri Hill, Graham

OL —Eli Campbell, Graham

KR — Logan McDonad, Tazewell

PK — Dylan Nash, Graham

DEFENSE

DL — Daniel Jennings, Graham

DL — Omarri Hill, Graham

DL — Jashon Taylor, Tazewell

DL — Eli Campbell, Princeton

LB — Yubrenal Isabelle, Graham

LB — Marquel Lowe, Princeton

LB — Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell

LB — Myles Rayley, Graham

DB — Dom Collins, Princeton

DB — Trevor Kennett, Montcalm

DB— Chris Edwards, Graham

DB — Jamel Floyd, Graham

UT — Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe

PR — Chaz Boggs, James Monroe

PU — Mikey Digiacomo, Princeton