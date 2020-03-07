Princeton's balanced attack carries Tigers past Columbia

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Jaelin Llewellyn scored 12 points to lead five Princeton players in double figures and the Tigers romped past Columbia 81-58 on Friday night.

Drew Friberg scored 11 points and Richmond Aririguzoh, Jose Morales and Ryan Langborg scored 10 apiece. Aririguzoh also had four assists. Princeton (14-12, 9-4 Ivy League) posted a season-high 15 3-pointers on 36 attempts (41.7%).

Mike Smith scored 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-23, 1-12), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Randy Brumant grabbed seven rebounds and Jack Forrest had six boards.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Princeton defeated Columbia 81-74 on Feb. 9. Princeton finishes out the regular season against Cornell at home on Saturday. Columbia finishes out the regular season against Penn on the road on Saturday.

