Princeton's 6-run 2nd inning sinks Lumberjacks

May 1—PRINCETON — The Bemidji High School baseball team fell victim to the big inning on Tuesday in Princeton.

The Lumberjacks lost 9-2 after the Tigers piled on six runs in the second inning. The first five batters reached base on three walks and two singles. Princeton added an RBI double and single before the inning ended.

BHS scored its two runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly.

Peyton neadeau pitched for the Jacks, throwing three innings with six earned runs. He allowed seven hits, three walks and struck out three batters.

Princeton 9, Bemidji 2

BHS 000 110 0 — 2-5-1

PRN 060 102 X — 9-9-4

WP: Peters (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Neadeau ( 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)