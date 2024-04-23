Princeton wins at Graham prior to tough weekend

Apr. 23—BLUEFIELD, Va. — Abbi Farley's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning held up at Graham Recreational Park on Friday, giving the visiting Lady Tigers insurance for a 4-2 victory over the G-Girls.

Princeton pitcher Hayden Jones, who'd pitched five consecutive shutout frames before allowing two nerve-wracking runs in the fifth (one of which was earned) kept the bottom of the seventh blank to collect the complete game victory. She struck out seven and walked five, surrendering seven hits.

Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Farley went 2-for-2. Cara Thornton went 2-for-3, Bailey Brewster had two RBIs and Zoey Agner had a hit, a stolen base and a runs scored.

Jilian McFarland absorbed the loss in the circle for Graham, striking out five and walking two over her four-inning shift. Abby Houchins took over in the fifth.

Bella Kaklis went 2-for-4 with a double for the G-Girls, as did Riley Harvey. Houchins also had a double.

Over the weekend, Princeton lost 8-0 to Riverside and fell 6-1 to Woodrow Wilson.