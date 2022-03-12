Princeton vs Cornell Prediction, Game Preview: Ivy League Tournament

Princeton vs Cornell prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Princeton vs Cornell Game Preview, Ivy League Tournament How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Lavietes Pavilion, Cambridge, MA

How To Watch: ESPNU/ESPN+

Record: Princeton (22-5), Cornell (15-10)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Cornell Will Win

The Big Red was the last team to beat Princeton with an 88-83 win in early February.

They shot well, forced key turnovers, and they dominated at guarding the three. Princeton doesn’t need to win by hitting from the outside, but it takes more threes than anyone in the Ivy League and it all works for its high-powered scoring attack.

But Cornell comes up with a whole lot of takeaways and it’s better on the boards. The best three point defense has to show up large, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Princeton Will Win

Does Cornell have the offense to keep up the pace if the Tiger shooters go off early?

The Tigers made seven threes in the loss to Cornell, but hit ten in the 72-70 win in early January.

How good are they from the outside? They shoot in bulk, but they’ve also hit ten or more threes in 21 of the 27 games, going 16-2 when they make 11 or more.

Yeah, Cornell is great at stopping the three – or at least slowing it down – but it gave up ten or more ten times in 25 games. Princeton isn’t going to stop shooting them, so …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

Princeton vs Cornell: What’s Going To Happen

Can Cornell come up with the stop and the rebound?

The Big Red rule the glass enough to be a problem if and when the Tigers are on.

It’ll be a grind at times, but Princeton will shoot at least 25 threes and should make close to ten. Cornell has the passing ability to come up with the easy shot, but it won’t be quite enough to pull off the upset.

The Big Red, though, will keep this close late on the line.

Story continues

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Princeton vs Cornell: Prediction, Lines

Princeton 78, Cornell 72

Line: Princeton -6.5, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Princeton vs Cornell Must See Rating: 3

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Bee Czar

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1