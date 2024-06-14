From Princeton to Storrs, why Kaitlyn Chen was perfect fit for UConn women’s basketball

STORRS — Kaitlyn Chen joined the UConn women’s basketball team on campus less than three weeks ago after receiving her degree from Princeton, and the graduate transfer’s eyes went wide as saucers when she turned the corner after practice Friday to find a gaggle of microphones and cameras waiting to capture her every word.

Former coach Carla Berube, who played at UConn from 1993-97, prepared her for a lot of what was to come in Storrs, but she’s still adjusting to her newfound celebrity in the ‘Basketball Capital of the World.’

“I’m gonna have to talk to her about that,” Chen quipped with a smile. “I think I knew a little bit about what I was getting into because of Coach Berube, but it’s been a lot of fun here so far. A lot of basketball, which I like, so it’s been great.”

The UConn experience comes with a learning curve for Chen after she spent the last four years leading Princeton to the top of the Ivy League. The Tigers won three consecutive Ivy League tournaments — with three straight most outstanding player awards for Chen — and Princeton also pulled off back-to-back first-round upsets in the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and ’23. Chen averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds shooting 48.8% from the field in her senior season to earn honorable mention All-America honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma first learned about Chen when she logged 18 points and seven assists for Princeton during a regular-season game against the Huskies in December 2022. UConn escaped with a 69-64 win at Gampel Pavilion, but Auriemma began keeping tabs on the Tigers’ point guard after that performance. When she landed in the portal as a graduate transfer this offseason, he jumped at the opportunity to add her.

“I just though she had complete control of that game, the way Carla wanted them to play. She made big shots. She was a presence on defense, and I just kind of followed her after that,” Auriemma said. ” … She’s a little bit older, she’s played the position for four years. A lot of the stuff Carla does is similar to what we do. We’ve only had a couple workouts, but she’s very, very impressive, to say the least. I really, really like her. She’s tough, she’s smart, super easy to coach.”

Auriemma is notoriously picky about his transfer portal additions. The Huskies have signed just four since the portal was established in 2018, and Chen was his first pickup since Lou Lopez-Senechal joined the squad as a graduate transfer from Fairfield in 2022. The UConn coach was already fairly confident Chen would fit with his team after conversations with Berube, but he said her visit to campus sealed the deal.

“When she came on campus and I had a chance to spend some time with her and her parents, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m sold.’ It was everything I could have hoped for,” Auriemma said. “It wasn’t like me, me, me. Kaitlyn said very little about anything other than being appreciative of her career at Princeton, appreciative of Carla’s coaching … and wanting to challenge (herself). You can tell a lot when a kid visits about how little their parents talk about their kids. That’s when you know you’ve got something pretty good.”

Chen is expected to slot directly into the vacant point guard position in UConn’s starting lineup left by Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl, with the Huskies running a similar system to last year with three ball-handlers often on the floor. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers played out of position for most of 2023-24 as the team grappled with a rash of injuries, and freshman point guard KK Arnold was also thrust into a starting role off-ball, but the pair combined with Muhl to average 13.5 assists per game and end the season as one of the most productive passing units in the country.

Chen isn’t the same volume passer or lock-down defender that Muhl was, but she adds a unique dimension to the Huskies’ offense with her ability as a shooter and shot creator.

“It’s been really good honestly, and I get to keep my same running-the-floor role, so having her as a great ball-handler seeing the floor the way she does has been really good and helpful,” Arnold said. “It’s been great to see how we play all together. It’s definitely similar to last year with the three-guard play, but there’s different ways she can handle the ball compared to Nika … and I’d say one thing that’s going to help us through this year is our team chemistry. It’s been awesome, and everybody’s very comfortable with each other already.”

