Princeton scores 3 in seventh, eliminates Woodrow

May 2—Princeton broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run seventh inning and beat Woodrow Wilson 4-1 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 elimination game Thursday in Beckley.

Cora Thornton reached on an error, Jennifer Silver singled and both moved up on Lashia Richardson's sacrifice bunt. Riley Riggs then doubled to left to drive in Thornton and Silver for a 3-1 Princeton lead.

One out later, Abigail Jenkins singled to score Riggs and stretch the lead to three.

All three runs were unearned.

Emma Johnson retired Woodrow in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI single by Zoey Agnew. Woodrow got the run back in the sixth when Mia Seiter scored on Kacie Fraley's groundout.

Johnson went the distance for Princeton and limited Woodrow to two hits and an unearned run. She struck out 11 and and walked four.

Princeton, the No. 3 seed, will visit No. 1 Greenbrier East for the championship Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers must win twice in order to win the championship.