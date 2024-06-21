Princeton’s Noah LaPorte sets out for Northwestern

Exciting news for Princeton football standout Noah LaPorte: He announced Thursday that will attend Northwestern, and he will play Big 10 football with the Wildcats.

Our Quad Cities News Blake Hornstein caught up with the terrific tiger from Princeton.

“I had quite a few offers and Northwestern showed as much love as they could,” he said.

It’s hard not to be interested in what Noah LaPorte brings to the table.

The 6’6″ three-sport athlete who earned a scholarship offer from three Power 5 schools. But none made a better impression than Northwestern.

“They’ve been reaching out to me showing how much they care,” he said. “The tight end coach calling me every day or every other day showing me how much they care and how much they want me in their program”

Some call Northwestern the Harvard of the Midwest. LaPorte takes showing up to class as seriously as he does scoring touchdowns.

“I haven’t missed a day of school last year,” he said. “I think that’s definitely an accomplishment.”

But on the field, LaPorte will focus on adding size and strength for the physicality of Big 10 football in 2025.

“George Kittle, he blocks after the catch, all that stuff, so it’s great. I want to be a multi-skilled tight end,” he said. “I don’t want to just be a catch-and-run. I want to be able to block if I need to.”

