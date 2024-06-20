Princeton Middle School track & field stars compete at the national level

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Athletes of Princeton Middle School got a chance to showcase their talents on the national level last week.

Three Princeton Track Stars are headed to nationals

The three athletes, Kameron Houghland, Kamarion Reed, and Robert Tibbs all made the journey up to Franklin Field in Philadelphia for New Balance Nationals with their families and coach.

Despite the stress of being on the national stage, they say it was a good experience.

“It went pretty good, I was nervous,” said Reed.

Tibbs added, “It was fun, it was definitely a good experience, but it was stressful too.”

“I learned how to get good forms and run-ups by Jeremiah, the eventual winner of the long jump,” said Houghland.

Coach Raheem Williams reminisced to 59News, “I remember talking to Tibbs and I said, ‘are you nervous?’ He was like, ‘yeah.’ I said, ‘good.’ You know that is probably like one of the biggest stages those kids you know will go to in track and field. One of the biggest. It was pretty eye opening. It was really cool. I love it.”

Arkansas swimmer Bella Cothern competing in U.S. Olympic Trials

While getting the opportunity to mingle with other amazing athletes, Reed ran an 11.82 second 100-meter dash and Tibbs ran a sub-60 second 400-meter dash, while Houghland jumped a 16.4-foot-long jump.

Reed performed the highest, as he got 4th in his heat and 34th out of everyone in the 100-meter dash.

According to Williams, Houghland finished 60th in the long jump and Tibbs finished 108th in the 400.

These three athletes are also multi-sport athletes, citing their other sports as beneficial for preparation for the national meet.

However, Coach Raheem Williams says he has his sights on more than just National competitions. “We have got a lot more to offer, but I don’t think the goal is New Balance Nationals,” said Williams. I think the goal is just really to grow the talent we have. Regardless if they make it or not or if they hit the qualifying standards or not. I just want to be able to train people who fall in love with the sport and I just want to make them better.”

Williams was also a cross country and track & field athlete in college at Concord University.

Williams plans to use flex days for the program to prepare for next year’s track & field season.

NCAA presents options to expand March Madness tournaments from current 68 teams, AP source says

Princeton Middle School will begin conditioning for their cross country program in the coming weeks, which Williams also coaches.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.