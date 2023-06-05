Princeton grad Kelsey Mitchell of WNBA's Indiana Fever earns Community Leadership Award

Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell (0) with a three point attempt as the Indiana Fever takes on the Las Vegas Aces basketball Jun 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN. Gary Brockman for Indy Star

Kelsey Mitchell, a Princeton High School graduate and member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever, earned the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her "positive impact and dedication in the community," the WNBA announced in a press release Monday.

making an impact on and off the court. 👏



Congratulations to Kelsey Mitchell on being named the recipient of the @WNBA's Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award for her positive impact and dedication to the Indianapolis and Cincinnati communities.



— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 5, 2023

Mitchell won the award based on her work in her hometown of Cincinnati and in Indianapolis. Mitchell's work in Cincinnati "has been immeasurable and has translated into her commitment to the Indianapolis community and the state of Indiana as a member of the Fever. Mitchell has a continued focus on accessibility for young athletes and supporting families to meet their basic needs," a press release said.

Mitchell founded the KelzHoop Foundation, which aims at "encouraging and supporting student-athletes with limited opportunities in their pursuit of playing competitive sports," according to its website. The foundation partnered with Rosemary's Babies and the Cincinnati Police Department to provide holiday gifts to the Greater Cincinnati community. As part of winning the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, the WNBA will make a $10,000 donation to the KelzHoop Foundation on behalf of Mitchell.

Mitchell later enrolled in a five-week course at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy to help amplify her philanthropic work. She received an "Athlete to Advocate" Professional Certificate, according to the press release.

The award is named after WNBA Hall-of-Famer Dawn Staley and was created to recognize a WNBA player who "best exemplifies the characteristics of a leader in the community where they work or live."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement: “The WNBA is extremely proud to see Kelsey recognized for her volunteer work and community impact. Kelsey’s work with young people and families in her community continues to make an enormous positive influence, and she echoes the example set by Dawn Staley as a role model in sports. Along with her fellow WNBA players, Kelsey is dedicated to making the world a better place for the next generation.”

Over the past year, Mitchell participated in several community events, the release said, "including the Million Meal Marathon, Season of Giving Dinner, the BIG Toy Giveaway, a Junior NBA event in Louisville, Kentucky, Dick's Sporting Goods Shop with a Pro and the Kroger Shoe Giveaway. Additionally, Mitchell celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD), by traveling to two local high schools and sharing her experience about the impact sports had on her."

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) carries the ball during the season opener against Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Mitchell said in a statement: “As a player in the WNBA, we are always pushing to be recognized for what we can accomplish both on and off the court. The Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award is the pinnacle of what it means to be ‘more than an athlete’. It is upon all of us to inspire the next generation to be the best people they can possibly be throughout all of our communities. I will carry the responsibility as a Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award winner with immense pride.”

Mitchell was named Ms. Ohio Basketball in 2014 as a senior at Princeton High School and led the Vikings to a Division I state championship that same season. After a decorated playing career at Ohio State, she was the No. 2 overall pick to the Fever in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Indiana Fever's Mitchell earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award