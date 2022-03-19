Princeton downs Kentucky

Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley outlines Princeton's complete team effort in their decisive 69-62 victory over Kentucky.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Kentucky was a favorite to pull off upsets in March, and instead, they're the ones that were on the wrong side of it. Number 11, Princeton, upset number 6, Kentucky, by a score of 69 to 62 in the first round on Saturday. The score makes it seem closer than it actually was. Princeton led this game for all but 2 minutes and 30 seconds. It was Tigers all of the way. They controlled the boards, and they shot nearly 50% from the field on a very hot shooting day.

Meanwhile, their defense frustrated Kentucky, keeping them to 65% shooting. And they quieted WNBA prospect, Rhyne Howard. She only had 17 points on a rough day for her. It was Abby Meyers and Kaitlyn Chen who combined for 46 points for Princeton. Meyers had 29 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Chen had 17, with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. And Ellie Mitchell had 6 points but eight rebounds and three steals.

So as you can see, it was a complete team effort for this Princeton team. Meanwhile, for Kentucky, Rhyne Howard had those 17 points. Dre'Una Edwards had 15 off the bench. And they are not having the March that they expected to have after that SEC Championship run.