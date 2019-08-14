Princeton, Army to meet in 2020

(STATS) - One month before Princeton embarks on its 150th season of football, the Ivy League university announced Wednesday it will play at Army in 2020 - the Tigers' first FBS matchup in 34 years.

A date for the game has yet to be announced. Princeton may have to replace one of its three scheduled non-league matchups to keep to the Ivy League's 10-game season.

Princeton leads Army 6-4-3 in their all-time series, most recently meeting in a 20-14 Cadets win in 1982. The Tigers last played an FBS opponent in 1986, falling 37-0 to Northwestern.

"While we are focused on the 2019 season obviously, it's great to look ahead to 2020 and the game we're going to play at Army," 10th-year coach Bob Surace said. "Michie Stadium is a beautiful place for football, and our fans will love it there. It's also a great opportunity to play an FBS opponent that went to a bowl game last year, not to mention a service academy with such a great tradition in the sport. It will be a really memorable experience for everyone involved with Princeton football."

Princeton went 10-0 and won the Ivy League title last season. Army was 11-2, capping the season with a 70-14 blowout of Houston in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

This year, Princeton is playing a key role in college football's 150th anniversary season. It played Rutgers in the first game on Nov. 6, 1869.