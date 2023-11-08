The Princess of Wales makes royal first at military outing in Norfolk - best photos

Kate was dressed in a black ensemble for her visit (Getty)

The Princess of Wales is making her debut in a new military role today.

Kate, 41, is visiting 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards (QDG) in Norfolk for the first time as Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment.

The Princess was appointed the role by her father-in-law, King Charles, in August.

During her outing, Kate is set to receive a brief on the regiment from Senior Officers and will have the opportunity to experience elements of what operational life is like for servicemen and women.

The royal mum-of-three will also meet families of QDG personnel to hear about their experiences and the welfare support that is offered by the regiment.

She will also hand out Long Service and Good Conduct medals to a number of servicemen and women, and ahead of Remembrance Sunday, she will take a moment with serving personnel to remember those that the QDG have lost in active service in recent years.

Kate visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief (Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be among the senior royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside the King and Queen on Saturday evening.

William and Kate are also expected to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

Kate wore a black ensemble for her outing (Getty)

The Prince concluded his four-day visit to Singapore on Wednesday, in support of the third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

