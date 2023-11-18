Princess of Wales to hold ‘big thank-you’ carol service for early years workers

Princess of Wales wants to praise early years workers - KENSINGTON PALACE

The Princess of Wales will take part in a Christmas carol concert to “say a big thank-you” to early years workers around the country, Kensington Palace has said.

She is returning to Westminster Abbey for the service, now in its third year, which is being held to celebrate “the golden opportunity” of new birth this year.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Westminster Abbey again this year, this time to say a big thank-you to the incredible individuals who support families up and down the country every single day.”

The service, in conjunction with her work on the early years, will be attended with practitioners, midwives, nursery teachers and community volunteers, as well as members of the Royal family.

“Midwives, health visitors, baby bank volunteers, and all others in the early years workforce play a vital role in shaping the society of tomorrow,” the spokesman added.

Princess held carol service in 2022 - PA

Last year’s service, which came just three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was dedicated to “all those who are sadly no longer with us”.

Guests, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, held candles as they joined in with the carols.

Meanwhile, a previously unreleased picture of the Princess of Wales, 41, decorating a Christmas tree ahead of last year’s service was published by the palace on Saturday.

The Royal is seen beaming as she fixes baubles to the branches of a fir tree while wearing a cream roll-neck jumper.

It is a behind-the-scenes picture from the video released on the couple’s Instagram stories ahead of the carol service last year.

It is understood that this year’s concert at the Abbey will showcase the hope of new life and why it is important to build supportive and nurturing environments and relationships around children and the adults in their lives.

It is expected that traditional and modern elements will be combined to “encompass people of all faiths and none”.

The palace spokesman said: “It’s set to be a wonderful way to end the year for the Princess, who launched her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign in January.”

Unique importance of the first five years

The campaign is designed to influence attitudes about the unique importance of the first five years of a child’s life and the impact they have on adulthood.

It marks a major awareness drive in the Princess’s early childhood project as she hopes to help fundamentally shift public opinion so that there will be better mental health support for parents, as well as improved investment and training in the early years sector.

During the service, the Westminster Abbey choir are expected to perform some of the nation’s most beloved carols, alongside performances by guests including Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

The pre-recorded service, to be held on Dec 8, is broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.