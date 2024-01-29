Princess of Wales discharged from hospital after abdominal surgery

the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales has been discharged from hospital after 13 days, returning home to her children to begin the long process of recovery from abdominal surgery.

The Princess, who went into the London Clinic for planned surgery on Tuesday, January 16, is at home in Windsor, said to be making “good progress”.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

The Princess will now recuperate at home as planned, returning to public duties only when her doctors agree.

Prince William will recommence his public engagements soon, when the Princess is settled at home, a source said.

The Prince has been in to visit his wife in hospital, but her three young children have not been seen coming and going, attending school as usual.

The King paid a visit to her bedside on Friday, ahead of his own procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The family have focused on keeping life as normal as possible for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as their mother faces a long recovery process at home.

She will not be undertaking public engagements before Easter, palace sources have indicated, and two short overseas tours for the Waleses have been cancelled.

Where possible, she will work from home on her Early Years project.

The Prince of Wales is expected to resume his own engagements once his wife is safe and comfortable at home in Adelaide Cottage, Windsor.

He had cleared his diary of official visits and meetings, with no mention in the Court Circular since his wife was admitted to hospital.

Kensington Palace announced news of the princess’s surgery last Wednesday, with Buckingham Palace following 90 minutes later with confirmation that the King would have treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Princess was said to be “doing well” after the operation, with Kensington Palace declining to offer further commentary on her condition since.

On Wednesday January 17, a spokesman said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”