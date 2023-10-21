Princess Kate interrupts holiday with children for special reason

(Max Mumby/Indigo)

The Princess of Wales is currently enjoying a break with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside her husband, Prince William.

Kate is the patron of English Rugby and ahead of their semi-final match against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday evening, she sent a message to the team offering them support. In a personal message released on X, the Princess wrote: "Wishing you the very best of luck for your semi-final match later today @EnglandRugby. Good luck! C." She finished the post off with a rose emoji.

Fans were quick to share similar sentiments, as one said: "A lovely message, Your Royal Highness! Hopefully we win!" while a second shared: "Hey Catherine, I hope England will win," although one South African fan penned: "I adore the two of you and your family. May the best team win but tonight, my heart is beating green and gold. Go Bokke!"

The royal mum-of-three has made several appearances at the Rugby World Cup to cheer on England, attending a match which saw them triumph over Fiji by 30-24.

Proving she was still at the top of her fashion game, Kate dressed in a stunning white boucle blazer from Zara. Her choice of outfit, paired with a £3,960 Chanel mini flap bag, showcased her impeccable fashion sense and nodded to the host country of the tournament.

Kate also paid a flying visit to the country at the start of the tournament to see England take on Argentina, winning 27-10. Ahead of the match, she spoke with RFU president Rob Briers, France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

Kate has made plenty of trips to watch England this year (Dan Mullan)

Sharing her sadness about her fleeting visit, she told Sir Bill: "We're [her and Prince William] really excited to be here. Shame we can't be here longer," before sharing her beliefs that the tournament would be "brilliant".

Kate clearly enjoyed the match, as photos saw her laughing with other guests, including Sir Bill, in the Presidential Box, as well as looking a little tense as Argentina managed to pick up three points early in the match.

The Princess of Wales looked so stylish as attended the match (Getty)

Over the past few days, William and Kate have been spending time with their three children because of their half-term break, with the royal children leaving school on 13 October.

The children will have a very special event to look forward to later in the month with Halloween just around the corner. Earlier this year, Jay Rutland, husband of Tamara Ecclestone, revealed that Kate went trick or treating with her brood in their Kensington neighbourhood last October.

The royal was at England's first match of the tournament (Getty)

"Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth," Jay revealed at the time.

And back in 2019, the royal mum was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn (close to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall) during autumn half-term.

