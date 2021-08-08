Princess Charlotte Looks Adorable in a New Photo, Shared by Kate Middleton and Prince William



A distinct pleasure of childhood summers is playing in the outdoors—an activity that extends to the children of royalty. Today, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, holding a butterfly. The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Charlotte, age six, gently cradles the butterfly in her hands while standing in a patch of flowers.

The Duke and Duchess posted the photo on their Instagram account, along with two artistic photographs of butterflies perched on flowers. The post is in honor of Big Butterfly Count initiative, which, per the count's website, encourages UK residents to "assess the health of our environment simply by counting the amount and type of butterflies (and some day-flying moths) we see."

"We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK," the Duke and Duchess wrote on Instagram.

They continued: "@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain."

The royals ended the post by encouraging their followers to get involved in the initiative and count butterflies themselves. They wrote, "Hopefully you can beat last year's total, @savebutterflies 🦋."

In the photograph of Princess Charlotte, the little royal sweetly looks down at the butterfly resting in her hands. Charlotte wears a periwinkle t-shirt, from brand John Lewis & Partners, and pink and orange floral shorts, an outfit well-coordinated with the lavender patch behind her.

