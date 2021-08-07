Princess Charlotte cradles butterfly in nationwide count to promote biodiversity

Princess Charlotte in Norfolk

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new picture of Princess Charlotte taking part in the Big Butterfly Count.

It was one of three photographs taken by the Duchess in Norfolk recently, and shows Princess Charlotte, six, cradling a Red Admiral butterfly gently in cupped hands.

The couple wrote on social media: "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK.

"Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important.

"Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year's total!"