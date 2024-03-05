Princess Anne wears a dress she’s had for 46 years – and pays sartorial tribute to the late Queen

The turquoise dress is in the same aquamarine hue as the coat and turban hat Queen Elizabeth II wore for the ship's launch in September 1967

The past few weeks might have felt especially dramatic when it comes to royal news, but trust Princess Anne to keep calm and carry on doing exactly what she does best. Namely, working hard and looking singularly stylish in clothes most people would have sent to the charity shop years ago.

The Princess Royal is visiting Dubai on her second tour of the year so far. She and her team had clearly prepared carefully and, for one of the tour’s first engagements, selected an outfit which was appropriate in more ways than one.

Over the weekend, Anne visited the Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai, the only floating hotel in the emirate. With the warm temperatures in mind, the Princess selected a turquoise shirt dress for the engagements which has been in her wardrobe for 46 years.

Her outfit choice also drew parallels with her late mother, after whom the hotel is named; the dress is in the same aquamarine hue as the boxy coat and turban hat which Queen Elizabeth II wore when she launched the ship in Glasgow in September 1967, creating a thoughtful mother-daughter visual comparison. This echoes last month’s visit to Nottingham for which Anne wore a purple jacket which once belonged to her mother.

The purple checked velvet coat was believed to have been originally designed for the Queen by her dressmaker Angela Kelly - John Robertson for The Telegraph

To Princess Anne, this was no doubt a practical way of dressing for the job in hand with the added benefit of paying tribute to her style icon mother – a perfect example of how her status as an “accidental” fashion leader has captured the imagination of some of the industry’s most influential figures.

“The Princess Royal is very rigorous in how she dresses, with this kind of military minded attitude, but feminine at the same time,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi in January, when she paid tribute to Anne with her autumn/winter 2024-25 men’s show in Milan. “She’s kind of an anti-fashion person, and to me that’s something that’s actually very fashionable and chic.”

Fendi even went so far as to call Anne “the most elegant woman in the world”. Like her elder brother, the Princess has inherited the instinct displayed by both her parents for always dressing for the occasion without any unnecessary fripperies; Prince Philip wore his wedding shoes for decades while the late Queen always looked impeccable but would ensure fabrics were re-purposed to cut down on waste and keep the same shoes and bags on rotation for years.

As well as subtly underlining that she’s still a similar size to when she first wore the dress aged 27 for a lunch in honour of the president of Botswana at Buckingham Palace, Anne’s decision to “shop her own wardrobe” – as fashion editors like to call the act of wearing your old clothes instead of buying new ones – is typical of her no-nonsense attitude to her appearance. In fact, it’s more common to see Anne rewearing outfits than parading her latest purchases (although when she does shop, she’s a fan of Gloucestershire-based Cotswold Collections).

We can pinpoint several previous occasions when she’s worn the collared turquoise dress seen again this week, including at Royal Ascot in 2023 and at Brompton Cemetery in 2022. Each time she’s styled the frock slightly differently; in Dubai, she teamed it with a turquoise blazer, at Ascot it was worn with a white jacket, and it looked low-key and summery accessorised with the Princess’s beloved wraparound sporty sunglasses for another outing.

And there are plenty more vintage gems where this dress came from. An eye-catching lilac coat has been spotted at least six times since its first appearance in 1982. A cream and navy coat debuted at Royal Ascot in 1980 has been worn at least four more times since then, while there have been five sightings of a cream skirt suit first seen, again at Royal Ascot, in 1988.

In a fashion culture where we can all too easily decide we’re bored of a piece after a year or two or feel that it’s no longer fashionable, it’s always a refreshing reminder to see the Princess Royal repeating items she’s owned for decades, especially when they don’t particularly chime with current trends, instead epitomising a uniquely Princess Anne look. These are clearly long-time favourites which still make her feel good and fit beautifully, so why move on?