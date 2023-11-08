Prince William: I want to go a step further than my family by bringing change

The Prince of Wales says spreading yourself too thin ‘won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen’ - Chris Jackson/PA

The Prince of Wales has said he intends to go “a step further” than his family have previously done by bringing change instead of just raising awareness about good causes.

Speaking to the travelling British print media in Singapore, the future king, 41, said that he would like to delve “deeper” into select social issues of choice rather than having too many causes on his agenda.

Prince William said that previously the Royal family had been “spotlighting brilliantly” a range of causes, but that he wanted to “go further” still.

Speaking about the achievements he has made in the year since he became Prince of Wales, he said: “I care about so many things and previously the family have been very much spotlighting brilliantly and going round and highlighting lots – I want to go a step further.

“I want to actually bring change and I want to bring people to the table who can do the change if I can’t do it.”

In his first year as Prince of Wales, the title his father held for a record 64 years, the Prince has launched a new campaign to end homelessness, propelled the Earthshot Prize firmly onto the global stage and announced a new mental health scheme to shake-up the running of the Duchy of Cornwall.

“I think the thing that ties it all together for me is about social leadership,” he said, adding: “That’s what I’m trying to find my way in.”

During his long tenure as the then Prince of Wales, Charles served as patron to more than 400 charities and was personally instrumental in helping to establish more than 20, including The Prince’s Trust and The Prince’s Foundation. Annually, his charities raise more than £100 million for good causes.

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, served as patron to more than 400 charities - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

He worked closely on and supported a wide variety of social causes during his 64 years in the role, most notably relating to the environment, the arts, education, multi-faith advocacy, and rural communities.

The late Queen and Prince Philip held over a thousand charity Patronages between them, raising awareness and money through their involvement and support of many causes.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales – who holds far fewer patronages than his father – has stated his preference for focusing on creating impact and legacy through more specific social campaigns for his tenure, such as ending homelessness.

Speaking about Homewards, his ambitious plan to eradicate homelessness which he launched in June, he exemplified how he would like to advance the cause and do more than just making appearances as its patron.

He said: “I’ve been in the homelessness sector for a long time now, and so rather than just being patron, I want to do more.

“I want to actually build the homes, I want to provide them with the mental support, all the employment and the education they might need.

“So it’s all these wraparound services, it’s kind of going deeper and longer than it is the case of just having loads of causes that you sort of turn up and keep an eye on.”

Prince William says he wants to do more than just being a patron in his ambitions to end homelessness - Andy Parsons

When he launched the programme, he said that he would like to make it his life’s work to “ensure that everyone has a safe and secure home”.

On Wednesday, he told the travelling British print media about his personal driver for charitable work, saying: “It’s more about how do I show my intent more? How do we do more for you and give you a better future?”

Emphasising his ambition to delve more deeply into a select few social causes, he added: “But you have to remain focused, if you spread yourself too thin you just can’t manage it and you won’t deliver the impact or the change that you really want to happen.”

The Prince made the comments on the final day of his four-day tour in Singapore to mark the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which took place on Tuesday night.

He had also just attended an Earthshot+ event at the Park Royal Pickering hotel in Singapore, billed as a day of thought-provoking conversations aimed at multiplying the impact of the Prize.

The Prince of Wales is in Singapore to mark the third annual Earthshot Prize - Chris Jackson

Speaking about Tuesday’s star-studded awards ceremony and his ambitions for his beloved Earthshot Prize going forward, Prince William insisted that every year it needs to get “bigger”.

“I think the big thing for me is that this year feels bigger than last year, so we’re progressing and we’re building as we go…the key aim is that every year we’ve got to get bigger and reach more people,” he said.

He hailed the impact investment side – aimed at scaling up the Earthshot innovations – as “crucial,” adding: “We’re not just an award ceremony. People think this is philanthropy. They think it’s just a prize ceremony. It’s not, this is so much more.”

When Prince William founded the environmental award in 2020, he did so with the 10-year mission to find ways to protect and repair the environment with innovative solutions.

It awards five £1 million prizes annually across the “Earthshot” themes of clean air, oceans, waste-reduction, climate change and restoring nature.

Over the last year, the Earthshot Prize cohort has benefitted 1.5 million people globally, restored 2.1 million hectares of the ocean and sequestered 35,000 tonnes of C02 emissions.

Speaking after Earthshot+, the Prince explained: “It’s about how much impact can we achieve by scaling and building up and spotlighting these incredible people with brilliant solutions.

“We’ve just got to join some more dots between policy regulators, government’s money, and then you blend it all together and then see the impact from that.”