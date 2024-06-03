Prince William Shares Touching Tribute Following Death of Rugby Star with Motor Neuron Disease

The Prince of Wales said Rob Burrow taught us 'we must dare to dream,' following his death at 41.

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William gives Rob Burrow his CBE during the visit in January 2024

Prince William is paying tribute to the "huge heart" of a brave sportsman.

The Prince of Wales, 41, added his voice to the remembrances for rugby star Rob Burrow, whose death was announced on Sunday following his diagnosis with Motor Neuron Disease in December 2019.

Burrow, 41, who was diagnosed just two years after he retired from playing for Leeds Rhinos rugby team, made it his mission to campaign for funding for treatment of the disease, often alongside his friend and fellow rugby league star Kevin Sinfield.

William met both Burrows and Sinfield in January when he presented them with CBE honors awarded by King Charles in the New Year's list.



PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William with Rob Burrow, left, and Kevin Sinfield, centre, at Headingley Stadium, Leeds on January 11, 2024.

In a personal message issued on his and Kate Middleton's shared social media accounts, William sent his wishes to Burrow's wife Lindsey and their three children soon after the news broke on Sunday.

"A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart," William wrote. "He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W"

Sinfield, with whom Burrow raised millions for research and work to combat MND, called Burrow a "beacon of hope and inspiration" in his tribute.

The pair, who played alongside each other from 2001 to 2015, were both awarded CBEs in the New Year’s Honours list for their charity work. William surprised the men with their honors during his visit to Leeds on January 11.

Following his diagnosis, Burrows inspired a drive to raise an astonishing $19 million for research into MND. Some $11 million was raised by his friend and former teammate, Sinfield, who has embarked on huge physical challenges such as running seven marathons in seven days to raise funds.

In May 2023, he led the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. In an enduring, heroic image, Sinfield carried his friend over the finishing line.

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William during his visit to Leeds, to pay tribute to Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield on January 11, 2024.

After the January visit, William's team shared photos from the outing on social media, and wrote, "A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today. Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease. Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League."



Later this week, William will help represent the U.K. at the commemorations of the 780th anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

