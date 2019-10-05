Prince William and Kate take George and Charlotte to Aston Villa football match

The thrill of the beautiful game captured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and two of their children, George and Charlotte - MatchDay Images Limited

Wearing the claret and blue colours of Aston Villa, Prince George punched the sky from the stands as his football team celebrated a 5-1 win over Norwich City.

The six-year-old future king, along with his four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, attended the away game at Carrow Road in Norwich with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prince George waving at Carrow Road as he watches with his father Prince William during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road Credit: Mark Leech/Offside

Prince William is a keen fan of Aston Villa and made Saturday’s Premiership game a family affair.

While he shared each goal’s celebration with his son, Princess Charlotte sat on her mother’s lap as the Duchess appeared to explain the rules.

Tension mounts as Prince George cheers on his team Credit: Richard Calver/MatchDay Images Limited

After the birth of the couples third child, Prince Louis - who was not at Saturday’s match - Aston Villa tweeted a picture of a tiny club shirt with ‘HRH 3’ emblazoned on it and with the caption: “We’re delighted to welcome you as Part of the Pride.”

As president of the Football Association, Prince William is a big fan of the sport. Earlier this year he used the official Kensington Palace Twitter account to send his congratulations to Liverpool after they beat Barcelona at the Champion’s League semi-finals.