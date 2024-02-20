Prince William intervenes in Gaza crisis by calling for end to fighting

Prince William has called for an increase in humanitarian support to Gaza - Kin Cheung/AP

The Prince of Wales has called for an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages as he warned that “too many have been killed” in the conflict.

The Prince, 41, who will meet aid workers involved in the humanitarian effort, attracted criticism for his comments that will be considered a significant intervention in the conflict.

Nigel Farage claimed he should “stick to the Baftas” rather than intervene in the Middle East crisis.

The Prince said: “I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct 7. Too many have been killed.

“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible.

“There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and the hostages are released.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home.

“Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that.”

‘Stick to the Baftas’

Mr Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, condemned the heir to the throne, writing on X: “I’m not sure that our future King should be doing this. He should stick to the Baftas.”

The Prince, who has been Bafta president since 2010, attended the annual award ceremony on Sunday evening.

The Tory MP Andrew Percy, vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on anti-semitism, also criticised the Prince for his intervention.

“The underlying principle of our constitutional monarchy is that members of the royal family do not engage in contentious political issues of the day on which there are divergent and strongly-held beliefs in this country,” he said.

“Members of the royal family would do well to remember that.”

Prince ‘closely following’ conflict

The comments come five years after the Prince called for “lasting peace for the region”, telling Palestinians during an official visit to the West Bank: “My message tonight is that you have not been forgotten.”

The Prince will be briefed on the latest developments and hear how charities are supporting those on the ground.

Next week, he will join a synagogue discussion with young campaigners against hatred in the wake of a sharp rise in anti-Semitism caused by the ongoing violence.

The Prince has been “closely following” the Gaza conflict since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct 7, the Telegraph understands. Four months on, he is keen to use his platform to highlight the plight of millions of innocent civilians on both sides.

Prince William talks to employees during the visit - Kin Cheung/AP

Tuesday’s engagement and next week’s synagogue visit are among his first since he cleared his diary to look after his wife as she recovered from abdominal surgery and their three children.

In 2018, the Prince made a four-day visit to Israel and Palestine and is said to have been profoundly affected by the experience.

The first member of the British royal family to visit the occupied Palestinian Territories, he played football with young people in Ramallah on the West Bank before visiting the Jalazone refugee camp a few miles away.

The Prince used the historic trip to hold separate talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, and Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, later insisting that hopes for peace and security were not “extravagant aspirations”.

Starmer also calls for immediate ceasefire

The Prince’s latest comments also coincide with increased political maneuvering over the conflict, with Sir Keir Starmer also calling for an immediate end to the fighting in an apparent change in stance.

Addressing the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Sunday, the Labour leader warned that a bombardment of Rafah “cannot happen” and that the area “cannot become a new theatre of war”.

On Wednesday, MPs will vote in the House of Commons on whether to back calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US said on Monday night that Israel’s planned invasion of Rafah “should not proceed under current circumstances” as it sought to use the UN to halt fighting.

Joe Biden is pushing for a United Nations vote on a “temporary ceasefire” in a break with the Israeli government as its troops prepare for an assault on the city, in south Gaza.