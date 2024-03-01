Watch: Prince William downs shot with Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney

The Prince of Wales has downed a shot of whiskey with Rob McElhenney, the American actor who co-owns Wrexham AFC, during a visit to Wales on St David’s Day.

The Prince, 41, was pictured drinking what appeared to be a shot of Four Walls Whiskey with McElhenney in The Turf pub next to Wrexham’s ground on Friday.

He also pulled a “terrible” pint, joking: “That might settle in a couple of hours, talk amongst yourselves.”

The pub’s landlord quipped that they could “soon knock him into shape”.

The Prince poured a pint while behind the bar...

... but admitted his efforts could have been better

His visit to Wales came after he pulled out of the memorial service for his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

The Prince had been expected to give a reading at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and was named as such in the order of service. However, the late king’s elder son, Crown Prince Pavlos, stepped in instead.

Prince William poses for a photograph with Chairman of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney, center right, and players Ben Tozer, left, and club captain Luke Young on the pitch at the Racecourse Ground - Chris Jackson/Pool via AP

Prince William looks at his named shirt presented by Wrexham chairman Rob McElhenney - Chris Jackson/Pool via AP

The Prince was also given a daffodil by three-year-old Florence Boyle, from California, while meeting crowds outside the football club. He posed for a picture with the girl and her parents, who were visiting after watching the television documentary Welcome to Wrexham about McElhenney and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds buying the club.

While in the stadium, he was pictured smiling when he was presented with his own red Wrexham shirt with “William” printed on the back.

The Prince was visiting Wrexham on St David’s Day to celebrate Welsh culture and the city’s community spirit.