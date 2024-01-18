Prince of Wales visits wife at hospital after surgery

William

The Prince of Wales has visited his wife in hospital this morning, keeping her company at her bedside as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Prince William was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday.

He is understood to be planning to spend as much time as possible with the Princess as she recuperates, balancing daytime visits with caring for their three children at home in Windsor.

The Prince drove himself to the hospital, and is expected to pick his children up from school later today as usual.