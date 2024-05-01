Prince of Peace shuts out Bellevue behind Deluhery's 15 saves

Apr. 30—GOOSE LAKE — The Prince of Peace Irish got a much needed win on Monday night as they hosted the Bellevue Comets.

The Irish hosted a struggling Bellevue team and controlled much of the game. Although it was a quiet first half, the Irish entered the second half with the lead thanks to Carson DeBo who netted a goal to make it 1-0.

In the second half, the Irish got another goal from DeBo and a goal from Elijah Thomas which increased their lead to 3-0. Jaxon Dehner and Lukas Mussmann each added an assist.

Defensively the Irish did their jobs, limiting shots on goal but even when they did goalkeeper Billy Deluhery did his job. Deluhery had 15 saves with no goals allowed to help the Irish win 3-0.

Prince of Peace is now 3-5 on the season and will play at Mid-Prairie on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.