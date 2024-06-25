Prince of Peace, Easton Valley split Monday night doubleheader

Jun. 24—CLINTON — It was like looking in a mirror on Monday night as the Prince of Peace Irish split a conference doubleheader with the Easton Valley River Hawks.

In game one the River Hawks jumped on Irish starter Tate Ruden with two runs on two hits to take an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Blake Bowling and Ivan Lant started the top of the third with back to back base hits before Aiden Eickert singled in another run. Ruden pitched well in the face of adversity, escaping a bases loaded jam with three straight strikeouts.

Jeremy Weispfenning had a strong outing for the River Hawks, going 6 and a third innings while giving up three hits and no runs.

Both teams scored a run in the seventh inning but it was Easton Valley on top 4-1 in game one.

The roles were reversed in game two as Prince of Peace senior Jaxon Dehner dominated on the mound.

Another senior, Jack Newcomb, singled in two runs as part of a three run bottom of the first inning for the Irish.

Carson DeBo added the fourth and final run of the game for the Irish, tripling on a hard hit ball to left field.

Easton Valley struggled all game with just two hits on the night and one run as Prince of Peace got the win 4-1.

Up Next

Easton Valley (9-9) will play at Camanche (2-15) on Tuesday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Prince of Peace (7-15) will play at Northeast (13-6) on Friday night with first pitch set for 7 p.m.