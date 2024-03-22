Prince Harry and Meghan: ‘We wish health and healing for Kate’ after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan have wished the Princess of Wales well following her cancer diagnosis - AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished “health and healing” for the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry and Meghan said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The Princess, 42, chose to share the news of her diagnosis in a video filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, in which she has thanked the public for its support and shared her “huge shock” at the news.

She is undergoing a course of preventive chemotherapy after the cancer was identified during post-operative tests and has said she is focused on making a “full recovery”.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the King said His Majesty was “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did”.

The monarch and his daughter-in-law were at the London Clinic at the same time, and he has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks”.

The spokesman said the King and Queen “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time”.

08:50 PM GMT

Jill Biden: You are so brave and we love you

08:47 PM GMT

Cancer announcement should ‘draw line’ over ‘horrible conspiracies’, says Kate’s uncle

The maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales said he hopes Kate’s cancer announcement “draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies” after weeks of public speculation about her health.

Gary Goldsmith said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “Let’s give Kate, William and the children time and show some love back.”

He also spoke of being “deeply upset” over the timing of his feature in The Times magazine, which is set for publication on Saturday.

“This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article.”

Goldsmith, who was the first contestant evicted from ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, also confirmed he has pulled out of his appearance in the live final on Friday evening.

08:35 PM GMT

Watch: Catherine wanted to protect children from public reaction

08:29 PM GMT

Justin Trudeau sends his support to the Royal family

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has said his thoughts are with the Princess of Wales following the news of her cancer diagnosis which was “so courageously shared”.

Mr Trudeau wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared.

“On behalf of Canadians, I’m sending my support as she undergoes treatment.

“We’re all wishing her a swift recovery.”

08:16 PM GMT

Boris Johnson wishes Princess ‘all possible strength’

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said he is wishing the Princess of Wales “all possible strength” for “a full and rapid recovery”.

Mr Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Wishing Catherine, The Princess of Wales all possible strength and sending good wishes to her and her family for a full and rapid recovery.”

08:08 PM GMT

Pictured: A couple hug outside Kensington Palace in London this evening

A couple hug outside Kensington Palace in London

08:05 PM GMT

Michelle O’Neill wishes Kate a ‘speedy recovery’

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has wished the Princess of Wales a “speedy recovery”.

In a post on X, Ms O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

“I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery. “A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time.”

07:55 PM GMT

Celebrities wish Princess ‘so much love’

Giovanna Fletcher and Dr Alex George were among the celebrities who have met the Princess of Wales and were sending her well-wishes after her cancer diagnosis announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy following her January visit to hospital for major abdominal surgery.

Author and podcast host Fletcher was among those commenting on the video, after Kate appeared on her parenting podcast titled Happy Mum, Happy Baby, in 2020.

Kate with Giovanna Fletcher - Kensington Palace

“Sending you and the family so much love from me and mine,” Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom, said.

“Take all the time you need knowing there’s so much love and respect behind you.”

During their candid podcast discussion about parenthood, Kate described herself as a “hands-on mum” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but admitted she often struggled from “mum guilt”.

Meanwhile former Love Island contestant Dr Alex, now a TV doctor campaigning on mental health issues who hosted a panel discussion with William and Kate last year, was among those wishing Kate a “speedy recovery”.

Commenting on the video, he said: “Sending love and best wishes. You were so amazing when I met you for World Mental Health Day. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

07:43 PM GMT

James Middleton: “We will climb this mountain with you”

The Princess of Wales’s younger brother, James Middleton, has published a moving picture and message on his Instagram following his sister’s announcement.

Alongside a young picture of himself and Kate, he wrote: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

James Middleton posted this photo on his Instagram

07:23 PM GMT

Cancer Research emphasises importance of giving Princess ‘time and space’

The chief of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, has said it is important for the Princess of Wales to be “given the time and space to focus on her treatment”.

Ms Mitchell said: “On behalf of everyone at Cancer Research UK, I wish Her Royal Highness a full, swift recovery and return to good health. During this difficult time, it’s important that the Princess is given the time and space to focus on her treatment and that we respect the family’s privacy.”

She added: “Nearly one in two of us will develop cancer during our lifetimes, but many more are affected when someone they love is diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to research there is hope - cancer survival has doubled in the last 50 years.

“High profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health. If people spot something that’s not normal for them or isn’t going away, they should check with their GP. It probably won’t be cancer. But if it is, spotting it at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful.”

07:03 PM GMT

King ‘so proud’ of Princess of Wales for sharing cancer diagnosis

The King said he is “so proud” of the Princess of Wales for sharing her cancer diagnosis.

Both the King and Queen “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” he added.

06:51 PM GMT

Princess of Wales undergoing chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has announced that she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

If you have a diagnosis of cancer on a biopsy and you’ve got cancer cells that are going to develop then chemotherapy can help improve your outcomes.

It’s a treatment given through the vein like an infusion and works by killing some cancer cells, so it can shrink down the mass. That, in turn, makes surgery easier.

You can read more about how the treatment works here.

06:47 PM GMT

Renewed plea for privacy

The Princess of Wales made a renewed plea for privacy as she announced she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video she said: “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

06:43 PM GMT

Sophie Raworth announced Princess of Wales diagnosis on BBC News

Sophie Raworth announcing Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis on BBC News - BBC/BBC

Sophie Raworth started the BBC News at Six by announcing the Princess of Wales “is undergoing treatment for cancer”.

Dressed in a navy blue dress with black shoes, Ms Raworth began the programme by saying: “At six, the Princess of Wales has just announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Here now, is a very personal message from her.”

06:35 PM GMT

Head of NHS praises Princess Catherine’s bravery

The head of the NHS has said she is sorry to hear the “shocking news” of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis and has praised her bravery.

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said “speaking out about it is really brave” and could help other people in a similar situation.

Ms Pritchard said in a statement: “On behalf of the NHS, I’m really sorry to hear this shocking news.

“Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family, especially while her treatment continues.

“We know how difficult a diagnosis and treatment journey can be for patients and their families.

“Speaking out about it is really brave and it can help others to get worrying signs and symptoms checked.

“If you’re worried about cancer, the NHS website has more information.”

06:33 PM GMT

Charity Princess of Wales is patron of is sending her ‘very best wishes’

Sarika Patel, chairwoman of trustees at Action for Children, of which the Princess of Wales is patron, said staff were sending their “very best wishes” to Kate.

She said: “The Princess of Wales is an amazing patron for Action for Children, always engaging with the children, young people and families she meets at our services.

“We want her to know we are thinking of her at this very challenging time and send her our love and support.

“Our staff join me in sending our very best wishes to her and her family and wish her a full recovery.”

06:32 PM GMT

Telegraph readers’ well-wishes to the Princess

06:29 PM GMT

The entire country is wishing you a speedy recovery, says Liz Truss

Former prime minister Liz Truss said the “entire country” will be wishing the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Tory MP said: “My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and her family at this very difficult time.

“The entire country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery.”

06:28 PM GMT

White House’s ‘thoughts are with’ Royals

Joe Biden is “incredibly sad to hear of the news” of the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis, his official spokeswoman said.

“We just heard, obviously, all of us just heard the terrible news,” said Karine Jean-Pierre at the White House’s daily press briefing.”

“I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I’m not going to go further than that,” Ms Jean-Pierre added.

06:22 PM GMT

Sir Keir Starmer’s statement on Princess’s cancer diagnosis

On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.



06:21 PM GMT

Princess has the ‘love and support of the whole country’, says Sunak

The Prime Minister said that the Princess of Wales has “the love and support of the whole country” in a statement released on Twitter.

He also praised her tremendous bravery” after she announced she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

06:17 PM GMT

Liberal Democrat leader wishes Princess of Wales ‘speedy recovery’

Responding to the Princess of Wales’ video statement, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said: “What sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales tonight.

“Liberal Democrats join the whole country in wishing her a speedy recovery and hope the Royal Family will be given space and privacy at this difficult time.”

06:11 PM GMT

Number 10 statement on Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis

06:05 PM GMT

Princess’s message to cancer patients

The Princess of Wales has urged anyone facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope”.

As she addressed her own diagnosis and treatment, Kate spoke directly to others dealing with the disease, telling them: “You are not alone”.

The princess’s message of hope to fellow cancer patients follows that of her father-in-law, the King, who has been praised for his openness about his own cancer treatment.

In her message, Kate said: “At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope.

“You are not alone.”

After the announcement last month that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace explained Charles chose to share the news to “assist public understanding” for those around the world affected by the disease.

06:04 PM GMT

Princess of Wales leaning on Prince William

In the video, filmed by by BBC Studios, the Princess said that having her husband by her side was “a great source of comfort. reassurance”.

She said: “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

“As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

06:03 PM GMT

Princess of Wales announces she has been diagnosed with cancer