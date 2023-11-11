Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining King Charles at his private birthday party?

Harry and Meghan live in California (Getty)

King Charles is expected to celebrate his 75th birthday on Tuesday evening with a private party for close family and friends at Clarence House.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now living in Montecito, California, will they be flying to the UK for the bash?

It was reported earlier this week that Prince Harry and Meghan had turned down an invitation, however a rep from the Sussexes' team has insisted they were not invited.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday."

The Duke's relationship with his father Charles and older brother Prince William has been somewhat fractured since before his and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals in 2020.

DON'T MISS

Last year, the Sussexes also released a Netflix docuseries detailing their experiences within the royal fold and their subsequent move to the US.

Harry also laid back his complicated relationship with his family in his tell-all memoir, Spare, published back in January.

The Duke was reunited with his family at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May, where he was seated alongside his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their spouses.

Harry was pictured sitting three rows away from William and Kate at the coronation (Getty)

Shortly after the historic Westminster Abbey ceremony, he flew back to the US to be back in time to celebrate his son Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry's last visit to the UK was in September when he attended the WellChild Awards in London and paid tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the eve of the first anniversary of her death.

As the royals set to commemorate Remembrance this weekend, Harry and Meghan attended the opening of a new Navy Seal Foundation training centre for military veterans in San Diego earlier this week. See their outing below...

The couple, both wearing red Remembrance poppies, joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Warrior Fitness Programme facility.

The Duke and Duchess also visited servicemen and women and veterans and their families at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent Wednesday morning with veteran and active-duty service members and their loved-ones at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California (Matt Sayles/Archewell)

Harry, who served in the army for ten years, displayed his military medals as he appeared in a video message for the 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes event, held at the Lincoln Centre on Monday.

He said: "Our military community is special. It's one that shares incredible highs and painful lows. It is unique and it is hugely important to society, both during active service and after.

"Our community is valued more than you'll ever know and nights like this are testament to that."

LISTEN: How Prince William is helping to save the world