Prince Harry gets green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has been given the green light by a High Court judge to sue the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, 39, is among seven high profile figures, including Sir Elton John, 76, and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, 71, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, who have accused Associated Newspapers of unlawful information gathering.

The allegations include hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing and recording private phone conversations.

The newspaper group denies the allegations and had applied to have the claims dismissed without a trial on the grounds that they were too old to be considered by the court and that some financial documents relied upon were confidentially supplied to the 2012 Leveson inquiry and were being used in breach of a restriction order and confidentiality undertakings.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who heard arguments over four days in March, handed down his ruling on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.