Prince George celebrates with parents William and Kate as he is seen at football match for the first time

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen in the stands during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa - MatchDay Images Limited

Wearing the claret and blue colours of Aston Villa Football Club, Prince George punched the sky from the stands as his football team celebrated a 5-1 win over Norwich City.

The six-year-old future king along with his four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, attended the away game at Carrow Road in Norwich with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prince William is a keen fan of Aston Villa and made yesterday’s Premiership game a family affair.

While he shared each goal’s celebration with his son, Princess Charlotte sat on her mother’s lap as the Duchess appeared to explain the rules.

After the birth of the couples third child, Prince Louis, Aston Villa - who was not at yesterday’s match - tweeted a picture of a tiny club shirt with ‘HRH 3’ emblazoned on it with the caption: “We’re delighted to welcome you as Part of the Pride.”

As president of the Football Association, Prince William is a big fan of the sport.

Earlier this year he used the official Kensington Palace Twitter account to send his congratulations to Liverpool after they beat Barcelona at the Champion’s League semi-finals.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are seen in the stands during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images Europe