Prince Avenue-Swainsboro state title rematch offers familiar faces and contrasting styles

Prince Avenue Christian football might have an advantage headed into its Georgia High School Association state championship game on Monday.

It's a rematch.

Swainsboro (12-2) meets Prince Avenue Christian (13-1) for the second consecutive year. Another Class A-Private title tussle, this time set in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

"You just sort of know what to expect, what they're going to do," Prince Avenue coach Greg Vandagriff said. "It's just, can you stop them from doing it? That kind of thing. Obviously, we're preparing for that this week and we'll go out there next Monday and try to do our best.

"They're basically the same team, we're just trying to cue in on certain personnel, where they line up and how to respond to that."

Last season, the Wolverines defeated the Tigers 52-34 for their second title in three years and, according to Vandagriff, they are one of eight Georgia high school programs to return to the championship stage four consecutive times.

"That was the first time we'd ever played each other, last year, and sure we're a lot more familiar with them than we were a year ago and they're a lot more familiar with us," Swainsboro coach Scott Roberts said. "It was a good ball game for a long time, and we weren't able to finish it off. They did a great job of finishing us off.

"We've got to find a way to be a lot better than we were a year ago, because that wasn't close to good enough."

Swainsboro has not won a state title since 2000, though it has been region champions three times under Roberts, in his seventh season at the helm of the program.

The Tigers have a talented wide receiver/cornerback in senior Demello Jones.

Jones committed to play for Georgia in March and has had a stellar final season. He's rushed 129 times for 1,160 yards and 10 touchdowns and completed 14 of 33 passes for 300 yards and six touchdowns. He's also recorded 32 tackles, 27 solo and one for loss, pulled in an interception and broken up five passes.

They also have a senior linebacker Jerrod Stewart, who has been offered by Georgia Military College, and junior running back Qindarius Brown, who has offers including from Coastal Carolina and UAB.

Stewart has recorded 145 tackles, 80 solo and 12 for loss, this season. He's also pulled in an interception, blocked four passes and recovered two fumbles. Brown has rushed 132 times for 992 yards and 14 touchdowns and recorded 45 tackles and an interception.

"We predominantly run. Several years ago, we threw the ball a lot, but because of the personnel we have and what our kids do well, we have become a lot more of a running team," Roberts said. "We don't catch the ball very well, but we do have kids that can run and we morphed into that."

The Wolverines are the opposite with senior quarterback and Georgia Tech commit Aaron Philo.

This season alone, he has completed 297 of 429 attempts for 4,276 passing yards and 53 touchdowns. He's also rushed 70 times for 526 yards and 13 touchdowns. Earlier this season, he tied the Wolverines' school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with seven, set in 2020 by head coach Greg Vandagriff's son and former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who announced this week he will transfer to Kentucky.

Philo is still in the running to break the state record for career passing yards, needing only 301 yards to surpass the current record holder, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with 13,902 yards. He holds third place for most career passing touchdowns with 156, while Lawrence sits above him with 161 and Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is in first with 177.

"Obviously a great player. We got to see him up close and personal last year," Roberts said. "I told people then, he's as good a quarterback as I've seen since I've played against Trevor Lawrence when he was at Cartersville. ... He doesn't get rattled and he's got tremendous power. But it's not just the talent. You can tell he's a mentally strong kid and I had a chance to meet and speak to him in the offseason.

"We've got our work cut out for us."

They're not dependent on just their upperclassmen though. There's more to the team than Philo: who he finds down field.

The have two young weapons.

One is a 5-foot-9, 155 pound, 15-year-old wide receiver named Hudson Hill. The freshman has recorded 72 receptions for 1,107 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first season in maize and blue. The other is sophomore wide receiver/cornerback CJ Dockery. Standing at 6-foot-2, he's had 47 receptions for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"You're in the state championship," Vandagriff said. "This will be the last time you're playing the other best team in the state, so we have our hands full."

