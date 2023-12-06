Will Prince Avenue football QB Aaron Philo break the state record for career passing yards?

Prince Avenue Christian football quarterback Aaron Philo has already established a legacy in the Athens-area and around the state before he leaves to play college football at Georgia Tech in January.

He's reached the top five in the state history books for multiple career records, joining Georgia high school legends like Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, Gunner Stockton and Jake Fromm.

"It’s definitely cool to see my name mentioned with a lot of those guys. It makes me feel good," Philo said last month. "It doesn’t really mean anything heading into these last couple games, because at the end of the day, as long as we come out with the (win), I’m happy."

The senior is ranked third all-time for career passing touchdowns with 156 and third all-time for career passing yards with 13,602 heading into the Georgia High School Association championship game. Prince Avenue Christian (12-1) plays Swainsboro (12-2) for the Class A-Division 1 title on Monday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Philo led the Wolverines to a victory for the state title against Swainsboro last season.

He's on the hunt for another title and in the running for a career state record.

Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback who previously starred at Cartersville High and Clemson, holds the record for most career passing yards with 13,902, within reach for Philo who needs 301 yards to take the top spot. Stockton (13,652 for Rabun County) ranks second ahead of Philo by 50 yards. Watson (13,077 for Gainesville) and Jake Fromm (12,745) rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

Stockton has the most career passing touchdowns in state history with 177. Lawrence (161) and Watson (155) rank second and fourth, respectively.

"Aaron is a great football player, but he's a better human being," Prince Avenue Christian offensive coordinator Jon Richt said of Philo. "I tell that to everybody. He's one of the best kids you can work with, not only because he's really good on the football field, but also the way he carries himself off the football field is impressive. He's a great ambassador for us."

Philo has completed 297 of 429 attempts this season for 4,276 passing yards and 53 touchdowns. He's also recorded 70 carries for 526 yards and 13 touchdowns. Earlier this season, he tied the Wolverine's school record for most passing touchdowns in a single game with seven, set in 2020 by head coach Greg Vandagriff's son and former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who announced this week he will transfer.

"It's great to know one of my brothers is setting history," Prince Avenue Christian senior Peyton Talmadge said of Philo. "There's no feeling compared to that. ... He's grown as a leader. Freshman year, we were just two little (guys), but now he sets an example, really for all of us."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football QB Aaron Philo can break this state record