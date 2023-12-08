Prince Avenue football OC Jon Richt is creating his own coaching legacy in the Athens area

Jon Richt is an Athens-area sports hero, just like his famous father.

As the offensive coordinator for Prince Avenue Christian football, he's helped his alma mater to their fourth − his third on staff − straight Georgia High School Association state championship game. They take the stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday at 4 p.m.

"It's funny because our seniors have been to the state championship every year they've been in high school," Richt said. "They've never lost a game here at Prince Avenue, so we're constantly having to remind them, 'Hey guys, like this isn't normal. You might never ever make it to a championship in the rest of your life.' All that kind of stuff. It's a blessing and that's why we work as hard as we do."

Richt was the first Prince Avenue Christian quarterback when the varsity program began in 2005. From there, he spent one year at Clemson before transferring to Mars Hill College, where he finished his career and graduated with a degree in physical education in 2012.

The son of former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt, Jon tried to stay out of the family business. Instead, after marrying his wife in 2010, he went into the mortgage business.

That didn't stick, because in 2014, he was at his dad's side on Georgia's staff as quality control. In 2015, he got a taste of the NFL working as an offensive assistant for the Buffalo Bills before he rejoined his dad's staff at Miami (Fla.) as quarterbacks coach from 2016-2018.

"I learned that I really don't like driving into Atlanta wearing nice clothes, being in a cubicle, in an office, clocking in and clocking out," Richt said. "It was something that I had to do, not something I was passionate about. That was a part of it, but also, I love football, I love playing it. Basically, it became something that I wanted to be able to share my knowledge with the kids around me.

"Being able to do that and share what I've learned to those kids was something that brought me joy and started to spark the passion of, 'Hey maybe I do want to get back into this.'"

He opened a facility called D1 Training Athens with co-owner Fred Munzenmaier, a former Georgia football fullback, in the gap between college coaching and being recruited by Prince Avenue head coach Greg Vandagriff in 2020.

"He and I got along really well, and I knew he was a smart young man and he'd been around the game a long time so he would easily take our offense and make it more successful," Vandagriff said. "His ability to see the field and what he needs to call, it just comes through his experience and having done it over and over."

Jon Richt said he trained Brock Vandagriff, Greg's son who led Prince Avenue to state title and spent three years as a Georgia football quarterback, during high school offseasons at his facility.

"I was actually one of the first coaches to offer Brock a scholarship when I was at the University of Miami, back when he was a sophomore," Richt said. "My relationship (with Greg Vandagriff) grew from there. He knew I was back in town, and I graduated from Prince Avenue back in the day, so it was an easy relationship to get back in and get to working with him.

"It's fun to see who we were and who we are and the work that's been put into it by the coaches that have come before us, the administration and the people in the community who've really supported this program."

At each level he's coached, Jon Richt said he appreciates most being part of the journey helping young high school players grow into leaders. Sure, college offers the same opportunity, but it's also a little more business minded with the transfer portal and recruiting. And when you get to the NFL, it's strictly business − in the pros, you're there to coach, not mentor, he said.

"Ever since he's been there, he's been like a friend to me, but he's also been a coach. I know I can go and talk to him about anything and that's probably what I appreciate most about him," Prince Avenue senior quarterback Aaron Philo said. "I can go and talk to him about anything that's going on in my life. If I've got a question about football, he's going to explain to me the why, like why we're doing something and what we can get from that. All around, he's a great guy and great coach."

Jon Richt says he's always had his dad to look up to, whether football-related or not. While he says he isn't ready to take the same reigns as his dad, a future as a head coach is on the table.

"I love being the offensive coordinator. It's great," Richt said. "All the extra stuff that head coaches have to deal with, I get to come in, love on the kids and do my job, get to scheme and do all the things the offensive coordinator does without having to worry about a lot of the extra stuff. I'm excited to be where I'm at, and one day, when that opportunity comes, we'll see if it's the right time."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jon Richt makes waves with Prince Avenue Christian football offense