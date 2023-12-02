Prince Avenue football blows past Bryan County to advance to fourth-straight state title game

BOGART — Prince Avenue Christian football punched its ticket to the Georgia High School Association Class A-Division 1 championship game by defeating Bryan County 49-14 on Friday in a blowout semifinal.

"We're one of eight programs to go four (state title games) in a row, so it feels awesome," said Wolverines' coach Greg Vandagriff. Prince Avenue won state titles in 2020 and '22.

The Wolverines will play Swainsboro (12-2) in Atlanta for their third ring in four seasons on Monday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. The game will be a rematch of last year's final, which Prince Avenue won 52-34.

The Wolverines opened the game living up to their winning standard.

By halftime, the blue and gold were up 42-0, an offensive effort led by senior quarterback Aaron Philo.

Players were heard on the sidelines yelling, "They don't want it like we do!" as they piled up touchdowns.

Philo continued his pursuit of the state record for most passing yards in a high school career, starting the night at 13,112 and tacking on an unofficial 474 more, according to the game webcast.

"I mean, it's unbelievable," Philo said. "Honestly, I think it's a testament to how much work the senior class has put in and just how much dedication it takes to play for this football team. I'm so proud of these guys, I'd go to war against anybody (for them). I'm just trying to take in this moment right now. Love this place."

Freshman wide receiver Hudson Hill had two touchdowns in the first four minutes of the game.

Hill also set up the third touchdown with a 1st-and-goal for the Wolverines with a 59-yard catch and run to set up a score by wide receiver Connor Causby, who returned after spraining his shoulder in the quarterfinals last week.

"Mixed emotions (about it being my last game here). At least we're leaving with a (win)," Causby said. "It's well deserved. We grind every day, on and off the field."

Sophomore wide receiver/cornerback C.J. Dockery closed the first quarter with a touchdown in the last 45 seconds. Philo threw it 59 yards to Dockery, who then capped a 71-yard, two-play drive with his score.

Senior tight end Nick Hurley made it to the end zone in the second quarter, putting Prince Avenue up 35-0. Causby added the Wolverines' sixth touchdown to close out the half, and Philo ended the game with a short sprint for their seventh.

"We played really physical tonight," senior running back/outside linebacker Peyton Talmadge said. "It's really just great coaches, great game plans. They set it out for us, and we do our job. ... I would say (tonight's) a little bittersweet, but I'm always glad to go out with a win and it's treated us really well, this field."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football advances to fourth straight state title game