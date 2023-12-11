Prince Avenue Christian football score updates in GHSA 1A Division I state championship

Prince Avenue Christian football (12-1) plays Swainsboro (12-2) for the GHSA Class A-Division I state title on Monday at 4 p.m. in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Call it Part Two.

The Wolverines defeated the Tigers 52-34 in last season's state championship game.

"You just sort of know what to expect, what they're going to do," Prince Avenue coach Greg Vandagriff said. "It's just, can you stop them from doing it? That kind of thing. Obviously, we're preparing for that this week and we'll go out there next Monday and try to do our best."

Prince Avenue aims for its third state title in the past four seasons before it moves to Class AA in 2024.

Prince Avenue football vs. Swainsboro score updates

How to watch Prince Avenue Christian football vs. Swainsboro

Georgia Public Broadcasting will televise live all eight football and three flag football state championships Dec. 11-13. Each game will also be steamed live and available on demand on GPB.org and NFHS Network.

Per the GHSA, NFHS Network has live and on-demand video streaming to any device of state football championship action. Subscription rates for live events apply. Past championships are available for free. Digital downloads can be ordered on the network.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football vs. Swainsboro state championship score updates