Prince Avenue Christian football rolls past Athens Academy | Photos

Prince Avenue's Peyton Talmadge (34) stiff-arms Athens Academy's Ricky Chastain (15) to the ground while driving the ball into the in zone for a touchdown during a GHSA high school football game in Bogart, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Prince Avenue Christian football hosted Athens Academy on the first Friday in September for the annual rivalry showdown.

The Wolverines wasted no time as quarterback Aaron Philo threw six touchdowns in the first half.

Philo, a senior committed to Georgia Tech, tied former Prince Avenue quarterback Brock Vandergriff's single-game school record with seven passing touchdowns in the 52-21 victory.

Backup quarterback Jake Bobo, son of University of Georgia football offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, entered the game in the fourth quarter and led the Wolverines into the red zone before time expired.

