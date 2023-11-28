Prince Avenue Christian football four-star prospect talks recruiting after Iron Bowl visit

During Prince Avenue Christian football's strong regular-season campaign and deep playoff run, Christian Garrett has honed in on his collegiate recruitment.

The junior four-star defensive lineman prospect has received attention from big-time college programs and reports he's up to 15 scholarship offers.

He's drawn interest from the nearby Georgia Bulldogs and a handful of SEC programs, including Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn and Vanderbilt. He's also heard from Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Wake Forest and others.

"I just thank God that he's put me in this position to even be noticed by schools like this," Garrett said a few months back. "It's an amazing feeling knowing that all your hard work and dedication to the game has paid off."

On Saturday, Garrett travelled to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., to witness one of college football's greatest rivalries — Alabama-Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

"It was awesome," Garrett said of the trip. "One of the deepest rivalries pretty much ever, it was amazing to just experience that, (to see) how (gritty) the guys are. It pushed it to a whole different level, (seeing) how they play."

Other visits include to Knoxville, Tenn. twice - in October for the Volunteers win over Texas A&M and again on Nov. 18 when Georgia visited Rocky Top. He was in Clemson for the Florida State game and spent a breezy summer night under the stars at Sanford Stadium when Georgia opened conference play with South Carolina.

Garrett is keeping his options open right now, giving everybody a fair chance to impress him early. That's not to say there aren't a couple colleges that stick out on the mental list already.

Prince Avenue (12-1) is coming off a 41-7 win over Irwin County in last week's quarterfinals. The Wolverines are slated to host Bryan County (12-1) in the GHSA state semifinals on Friday, Dec. 1. Bryan County defeated Commerce 24-16 last week.

Garrett has four sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 68 total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception this season.

"I think he needs to keep coming off the ball hard," Prince Avenue head coach Greg Vandagriff said in September. "He's really athletic. (For being roughly) 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, he's got a great motor, and he runs really well. His athleticism at his size is rare."

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football's Christian Garrett talks Iron Bowl trip