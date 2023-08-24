Prince Amukamara signs one-day contract to retire with Giants

Cornerback Prince Amukamara officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday and signed a one-day contract so that he could go out with the New York Giants.

Amukamara was a first-round pick (18th overall) of the Giants in the 2011 NFL draft and helped the organization pick up their fourth Super Bowl championship during his rookie year.

In total, Amukamara spent five years with the Giants before becoming somewhat of a journeyman.

After leaving the Giants via free agency in 2016, Amukamara had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.

Amukamara last played in 2019 but was part of multiple practice squads from 2020 through 2021.

Over 11 NFL seasons, Amukamara appeared in 113 games (99 starts), recording 477 tackles (417 solo, 11 for a loss), six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 78 passes defensed, 10 interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Amukamara appeared in 55 games with the Giants, including 45 regular season starts. Seven of his 10 career interceptions came with Big Blue.

Amukamara, who has royal Nigerian bloodlines, and his wife, Pilar, have five children.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant.

