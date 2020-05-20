Prince Amukamara sees himself as perfect fit in Paul Guenther’s defense

The Raiders’ cornerbacks had an average age of 23 before this week. Prince Amukamara, who turns 31 in June, arrives to add some experience and leadership to the room.

Amukamara has nine years experience, having made 477 tackles, 78 pass breakups, 10 interceptions and six forced fumbles in his career.

“Everything was very positive; [his signing] was more based on a certain set of skills that I have and how I can help with what’s going on,” Amukamara said when asked about his preliminary discussions with the coaching staff, via Kyle Martin of the team website. “They thought I could be a very essential part, and I think also what’s always been praised about me — not to toot my own horn — but me being a veteran and a true pro. Just the way I’m able to lead.”

Amukamara signed with the Raiders, because he sees himself as a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s defense.

“With Paul’s defense, I followed him when he was at Cincinnati and you can see the guys are aggressive, and he likes for his guys to press and I think that’s where I flourish,” Amukamara said. “I’m one of, if not the best, corners in press, man-to-man coverage in the league and I have the tape to show that, which is why I’m saying that so boldly.

“[Guenther] seems like he’s the kind of guy that likes to attack. He doesn’t sit back and wait for the game to come to him. You like that as a defensive player because you know you have a guy who’s going to send pressure and who’s going to take it, and put you in a position to make those plays.”

