Prince Amukamara out of practice for Bears

When the Bears handed in a Monday injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions, they only estimated participation levels because they didn’t hold an actual practice after playing on Sunday.

The Bears are hosting Dallas this Thursday and the time off since their trip to Detroit means this Monday’s report has actual participation levels.

Four of the five players on the report missed the win over the Lions. Cornerback Prince Amukamara is the new addition and he did not participate in the session due to a hamstring injury.

Tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel remain out with concussions. Right tackle Bobby Massie has an ankle injury and linebacker Danny Trevathan has an elbow injury.