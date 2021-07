CLUSES, France — The injuries from a crash-filled opening week at the Tour de France took their toll Sunday when last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage.

Rogblic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals.

“We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn’t make sense to continue,” Roglic said.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Live Stream Schedule

Roglic performed well in Friday’s time trial, but suffered in the 151-kilometer (94-mile) route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday, when defending champion Tadej Pogacar seized control of the race. Roglic was already almost 40 minutes behind his compatriot before Sunday’s stage.

Roglic said he surprised himself in the time trial but doubts returned in the first mountain stage Saturday when he was in a lot of pain.

“It’s just too much for my body at the moment and yeah, I cannot race,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m disappointed. I didn’t plan it to be the way it is, but in the end, I have to accept it.”

Sunday is the second day in the Alps, with a punishing 90-mile route taking in the formidable Col du Pré and Col des Saisies.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics Canada stunned in Tokyo Olympic men’s basketball qualifying, extending... U.S. Olympic team roster: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games Brianna McNeal, Olympic 100m hurdles champ, loses appeal of five-year suspension

Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France originally appeared on NBCSports.com