Primoz Roglic withdraws from Tour de France

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 Tour de France runner-up, did not start Sunday’s 15th stage of the 21-stage event.

“I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings, and I trust that the team will realize our yellow and green ambitions,” the Slovenian Roglic said in a statement through his Jumbo-Visma team. “Thanks to everybody for your great support.”

Roglic entered the Tour considered a co-leader of Jumbo-Visma with Dane Jonas Vingegaard but struggled through the cobblestones of stage five, losing two minutes to the other general classification contenders. He crashed into a hay bale, dislocated a shoulder, popped it back into place and finished the stage.

He continued to bleed time and by the end of Saturday’s 14th stage was in 21st place, 33:39 behind the leader — Vingegaard.

Vingegaard is favored to win his first Tour title next Sunday in Paris. Another Jumbo-Visma rider, Wout van Aert, has a commanding lead in the green jersey standings for top sprinter.

Last year, Roglic withdrew before the ninth stage after crashing in the third stage.

