Slovenian Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, paced by American teammate Sepp Kuss to the first summit finish of the three-week race.

Roglic, a pre-race co-favorite with defending champion Egan Bernal, gained a 10-second time bonus on overall leader Julian Alaphilippe of France, who still leads by four seconds over Brit Adam Yates.

Roglic, a 2007 World junior team ski jumping champion, is in third place, seven seconds behind. Bernal, who finished with the same time Tuesday as Alaphilippe, is in sixth place, 17 seconds back.

The biggest name to lose time was Bernal’s Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz, who fell from 17 seconds back to 45 seconds behind.

Kuss, who won a stage of the biggest Tour prep event, the Criterium du Dauphine, paced the leading group before giving way to Roglic and the other general classification contenders.

“On a stage like this, I’m definitely more switched on, and I know that I have a real job to help the guys,” said Kuss, a 25-year-old from Durango, Colo., in his first Tour with Jumbo-Visma.

The Tour continues Wednesday with a mostly flat fifth stage favoring sprinters. Coverage starts at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | TV, Stream Schedule | Stage By Stage

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Primoz Roglic, paced by American, wins first summit finish of Tour de France originally appeared on NBCSports.com