Primoz Roglic gave up ski jumping, beat Luka Doncic in Slovenia and now leads the Tour de France

Primoz Roglic‘s story is summarized in a comment below a 21-second video of a 2007 ski jumping fall titled HORRIBLE CRASH.

“A cycling champion was born that day.”

Roglic, 30, has worn the Tour de France yellow jersey all week. A pre-race favorite, he dons it going into a summit finish Friday, the first of five mountain stages in a six-stage stretch that could decide who stands atop the Paris podium on Sept. 20.

A cyclist from Slovenia — population similar to New Mexico and land size that would rank 48th among U.S. states — has never won the Tour de France. Neither has a world champion ski jumper. What about a man who didn’t have a bike when he turned 22?

“It was already an interesting story how he came into cycling,” David Crmelj, a journalist with Slovenia’s public broadcaster covering the Tour, wrote in an email, “and it only got bigger.”

Again, the comments under the YouTube clip published in 2016 tell the tale.

July 19, 2017: “Today he wins stage 17 of the Tour de France!”

May 11, 2019: “Today he won first stage of Giro d’Italia :)”

Sept. 15, 2019: “And now he won La Vuelta a Espana”

Three days ago: “And now this guy is wearing yellow shirt at TdF”

In the cycling world, Roglic’s bio has been pedaled for years, the image shared across social media.

But now, Roglic is not just a tour stage winner. Not just a Grand Tour champion. He’s the leader of the Tour, the one that made legends out of Eddy Merckx and Greg LeMond to the more mainstream sports fan.

And while Roglic’s story requires many words to tell in full, the cyclist is not known as loquacious, in interviews at least.

In July 2018, the Jumbo-Visma cycling team published a 23-minute film to spread the word about its budding prospect — “The Roglic story: from Telemark to Tour Glory.”

“Sometimes, he’s a little maybe cold and distanced, but in normal life he’s different. He’s more warm and nice. He’s really relaxed,” his partner, Lora Klinc, said in the film. Klinc’s first book, “Kilometer Nic” (Kilometer Zero), emanating from when Roglic won the 2019 Vuelta a Espana, comes out next week and is available for €27.50 on Roglic’s website.

In the film, Roglic reminisced while sitting atop a Slovenian ski jump (no snow, in summertime it appears).

“My dream,” he said, “was of course to be the best in ski jumping.”

By 13, he was flying internationally on skis. At 17, he competed at the 2007 World Junior Championships in Slovenia in Planica, just across the Italian border and two hours from Roglic’s hometown.

Roglic placed fifth in the individual event, was the second-youngest in the top 10 and outranked men who later won on the World Cup, the sport’s highest senior international level.

Roglic, who also earned a gold medal in the team event at those junior worlds, was rewarded with his first World Cup entry the following week, also in Planica. It was supposed to be the start of a career that would lead to a Winter Olympics.

But on the eve of his debut, Roglic suffered the horrible training crash, a head-first thud and bloody, rag-doll slide down the steep hill. It conjured memories of ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” intro.

He was knocked unconscious and airlifted to a hospital.

“It was not actually really, really bad,” Roglic said. “I broke, I think, just my nose. But then had pretty serious brain concussions.”

He returned to ski jump the following season and into early 2011, but his ascension halted. He never competed in the Winter Games, nor on the World Cup.

“According to all tests, he had fully recovered both physically and mentally [from the crash], but he couldn’t show it on the ski jump,” ski jump coach Zvone Pograjc said in the film. “Less talented ski jumpers had better results than him.”

Roglic chose to end his skiing career at age 21, citing a lack of motivation and knee injuries.

“I had enough of everything,” he said. “I was still not like Olympic champion or world champion, so I just felt like I maybe just time that I change. I move on and I leave that behind me.”

Roglic channeled his drive into endurance sports. Specifically, duathlons, though he felt stronger running than cycling. Roglic said he never had a bike before he quit ski jumping. So he borrowed one from a neighbor for a local race.

